Peppermint Parkway opens at COTA bringing holiday spirit to Austin

The third annual Peppermint Parkway is open now through December 30 at Circuit of The Americas (COTA).

This winter wonderland features a spectacular one-mile drive-thru display of lights as well as a plaza full of music, food, and magic.

"We are bringing back beloved favorites including the Grinch, the Mistletoe Kissing Booth, and offering a couple of exciting new initiatives. We encourage guests to put on their coziest sweaters and head to Peppermint Parkway for a memorable holiday experience," said Chief Experience Officer at COTA Courtney Young.

This year, while you check out the displays, you can also pick up a Christmas tree in the new Wonder Woods lot. Wonder Woods features Fraser fir trees between 5 and 8 feet tall for prices between $79 and $139.

The all-new Holiday Market, located in Peppermint Plaza, will offer homemade sweet treats, gifts and holiday swag for the kids.

Tickets are on sale now at PeppermintParkway.com and start at $40 per vehicle.