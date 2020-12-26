Fundraiser held for family of 19-year-old murdered while protecting sister

It has been one week since 19-year-old Christopher Trevino was shot and killed in Kyle. His family says he died protecting his sister.

A fundraiser was held in his name Saturday, and his family told FOX 7 how they will keep his memory alive.

"He's Christopher to me, but he was always my Binky baby," said Ivory Trevino, Christopher’s mother. Ivory says her son Christopher, or Binky as she liked to call him, was special.

"He was going to be someone, and he was going to take care of everyone," said Ivory. Ivory says her son was loved by so many people.

"I never saw anything bad about him. If he was down, we didn't see it. His smile just, you know, picks the room up," said Joe Flores, Christopher’s girlfriend’s father.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Last week, reports say Christopher's 15-year-old sister met up with a schoolmate to sell an item. Police say instead of handing over the money, the classmate pulled out a gun on her. Christopher was just getting home and went to break it up when the suspect shot him.

The family says the gunman was arrested and Kyle. Police confirm they arrested a teen a short while after the incident.

Ivory says her son was killed trying to protect his sister, and that is something she's always taught him to do. "You remembered everything I taught you and that was to protect your sister in any way. He died doing what he was taught to do.

Alyssa Trevino was the person Christopher was protecting. "He wasn't supposed to be out at the same time. People were like telling us like it was God's plan for him, but he's gone," said Alyssa.

Alyssa says she's hurting, but she'll always remember her brother for his goofy personality. "He was always there. If it was ruining Santa Claus for me, it was always something. He's always making jokes, always laughing," said Alyssa.

On Saturday, family and friends attended a fundraiser for Christopher's family. The event served hot plates for $8 and offered car washes. All proceeds went to the Trevino family.

"I just wanted to give back to them because I know if it were me, or if it were anybody else, Chris would jump to help," said Maddie Ramos, friend, and co-worker of Christopher.

Haley Vargas was Christopher's girlfriend of almost 5 years. She says Christopher's memory will always be with the ones who loved him the most.

"You just never expect something to happen to someone so, you know, vibrant and full of life. I feel like our futures were robbed from us, but I will cherish the time I had while he was here so that's all I can be thankful for," said Vargas.