City of Austin installing more digital kiosks downtown

The Brief More digital kiosks are coming to downtown Austin The kiosks have interactive maps, transit info, event listings, social resources, and emergency messaging The city says kiosks will not include cameras and are not designed to collect personal info



By the end of the year, you'll see more digital kiosks around downtown Austin.

The backstory:

The kiosks have interactive maps, transit info, event listings, social resources, and emergency messaging. The idea is to help people navigate downtown, discover local businesses, and stay informed about city services.

You can also send directions to your phone, and kiosks have Wi-Fi.

Where will the kiosks be in downtown Austin?

Dig deeper:

Ike Smart City is the company that handles kiosk operations.

There are 50 proposed locations for these, but the spots have been analyzed for feasibility. Nearby property owners will be informed if one is going up near them.

The city expects 10 kiosks to be installed by the end of the year.

Two are up and running: one on Congress and Barton Springs and one on Second Street and San Antonio Street.

Two will be up by the end of the month: one on Second Street and Guadalupe Street and another one at Congress at 10th Street.

Six more will be up by the end of the year:

Congress Ave & 2nd Street

Congress Ave & 7th Street

Trinity Street & 15th Street

W 4th Street & Guadalupe Street

N Lamar Blvd & W 5th Street

W 6th Street & Baylor Street

Business listings will be organized by location, and small businesses will have discounted advertising rates.

Big picture view:

The kiosks are not coming from tax dollars. This is a "zero cost" model, with revenue from ads being shared with the city.

The city says kiosks will not include cameras and are not designed to collect personal info.