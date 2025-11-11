City of Austin wraps up operation cleaning up homeless encampments

The Brief The City of Austin wrapped up its three-week operation to clear homeless encampments More than 1.3 million pounds of debris and trash were removed Leaders plan to use the data that they have gathered to build on these effort



The City of Austin wrapped up its three-week operation to connect the homeless with resources and clear encampments.

During that time, more than 1.3 million pounds of debris and trash were collected and removed along with about 700 campsites in the city.

They have also connected more than 180 people to shelters and nearly 90 others to different resources and services.

What they're saying:

"I want to be clear, it's social services, it's health care services, it's shelter services," said City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson. "We offer those up. We allow them the opportunity to collect their items."

The City of Austin's Homeless Strategies and Operations coordinated these efforts with several city departments, including APD, EMS, Austin Watershed Protection, and Parks and Recreation.

"It is important what we do in order to address this issue," said Mayor Watson. "Again, it is not as easy as just saying we're going to go out and clear an encampment and then somehow we've done something other than clear that encampment."

What's next:

The following steps for Austin's HSO and its partner departments will include transitioning to regular encampment response operations.

Although the three-week initiative is over, city leaders plan to use the data that they have gathered to build on these efforts.