City of Austin activates cold weather shelters as temperatures drop

The City of Austin has activated cold weather shelters as weather conditons continue to worsen Thursday in the Central Texas area.

Single adults in need of shelter should report to the Central Library on 710 W Cesar Chavez from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Families in need of shelter should report to the Downtown Salvation Army Shelter at 501 E. 8th Street by 6 p.m.

A health screening for COVID-19 will be done during registration and temperatures will be checked.

For more info call the 24/7 hotline: 512-305-4233

