City of Austin announces guidelines to bring back events safely

The City of Austin is launching new guidelines to enable events to begin reopening safely. Officials say the guidelines are a starting point for events to begin to happen again and will be updated as health conditions change.

"Bringing Events Back: Austin-Travis County COVID-19 Safety Guide for Venues & Special Events" outlines COVID-19 health and safety recommendations for indoor venues, and new outdoor special event permit requirements for Austin Center for Events.

"Austin Public Health reviewed key indicators which have been moving in the right direction," said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County Interim Health Authority, in a news release. "We actually have a glimpse of normalcy as a reward of the hard work our community has done to protect each other with masking and hygiene practices but to make this a reality, we have to stay vigilant in the protection of ourselves and our community. If we see a surge in cases and hospitalizations, we have the flexibility to reconsider the scale of the event, modify the mitigation strategies, or cancel if needed."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"We understand the pandemic has caused incredible economic impacts on venues and special events and affected consumer confidence," adds City Manager Spencer Cronk. "Releasing these guidelines now indicates cautious optimism for events based on the current COVID-19 health conditions."

Officials say the special event industry has asked city officials for these guidelines and the guidelines were developed in partnership with local public safety agencies including Austin Public Health and Austin Center for Events and with Austin’s event industry leaders.

Below are a few of the facilities in Austin and their plans under the new guidelines.

Advertisement

AUSTIN PUBLIC LIBRARY

Austin Public Library Department has announced The Austin Central Library will begin hosting private events and facility rentals beginning April 1, 2021 on a limited basis and at a reduced capacity. All events must receive approval by local health authorities and adhere to Austin–Travis County COVID-19 safety guidelines. More information is located on the rental page.

AUSTIN CONVENTION CENTER, PALMER EVENTS CENTER

Austin Convention Center Department has been given authorization by Austin Public Health to operate at 25% capacity and is expecting percentages to rise as the number of vaccinations increase. For more information visit Austin Convention Center or Palmer Events Center sites.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

AUSTIN PARKS AND RECREATION DEPARTMENT

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) continues to evaluate re-opening PARD facilities according to the City of Austin’s COVID-19 Risk Based Guidelines and in consultation with public health authorities. The reopening of picnic sites, event buildings, or special event sites will occur as conditions allow and in consideration of the reopening guidelines for specific sites. For more information on current PARD facility operations, visit austintexas.gov/parkclosures.