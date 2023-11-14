City of Austin employee killed in Leander crash

A City of Austin employee was killed in a crash in Leander over the weekend, according to police.

On Nov. 12 just before noon, Leander officers responded to a rollover crash in the 8600 block of RM 2243.

An initial investigation indicates a Ford Excursion traveling west had a mechanical or tire-related issue and crossed the double yellow center lane divider, hitting a Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound head on.

The Silverado rolled off the road as a result of the crash and the driver, identified as 51-year-old Ray Shillito Jr of Austin, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE WILLIAMSON COUNTY NEWS

The Ford's driver stayed at the scene and spoke with officers. No charges have been filed at this time, said Leander police.

Shillito was a City of Austin employee with the Code Compliance Team in the Development Services Department. Shillito had also recently retired from the Austin Police Department.

The investigation and reconstruction of the crash is ongoing.