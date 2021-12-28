City of Austin, local businesses prepare for New Years Eve events

Mozart's Coffee Shop is an Austin staple, that continues to attract crowds every holiday season.

"For a while, we would put up signs near trail of lights. Now we got so big that we couldn’t do any of that. Now I noticed there is a trail of lights coming to Mozart’s now," said Jack Ranstrom, roastmaster and coffee business director.



Also, New Year's Eve is coming up, and the company is expecting a large crowd. "That'll be probably one of the last big nights of the light show for this year," said Ranstrom.

Before the pandemic, there were no restrictions on who and how many people could come in at a time, and seating was not required.

"We went to a private table setting with ticketed tables with tight control on who gets in and down on the deck. We have a very well-managed safety protocol for this light show. We are letting people in at a metered rate, so there is never a crowd," said Ranstrom.

These safety measures will be what customers need to expect this New Year's Eve, as Austin remains in stage three guidelines. "We are experiencing a surge in cases and doing what we can to make sure everybody stays as safe as they possibly can," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority.

Walkes recommends businesses stick with protocols that have given good results, like masking, and social distancing. If you have an outdoor patio, use that for patrons. "Outdoors is better, ventilation is better," said Walkes.

"Masking is always going to be an extra layer of protection that is encouraged for people when they are not eating or drinking," said Walkes.

Austin's official NYE fireworks show will go on, but you'll have to watch from afar or online. There will be no vendors, entertainment, or food at Vic Mathias Shores.

If you're coming to Mozart’s, customers can expect all staff to be masked, but customers can decide. "We think with the outdoor seating and the spaced tables I think we are safe with patrons making their own choice," said Ranstrom.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas animal shelter partially closed due to COVID, staff shortage

Texans waiting hours for COVID-19 tests as cases increase

Texas runs out of monoclonal antibody treatment until January

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter