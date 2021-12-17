Texas Humane Heroes hosts 11th annual Home for the Holidays

Texas Humane Heroes (TXHH) Adoption Centers are hosting their 11th annual Home for the Holidays foster program.

The program aims to find temporary foster homes for all dogs in TXHH centers from Dec. 23-28. The foster program gives dogs a break away from the hectic environment of the shelter and gives them a warm home and loving caretakers to spend the holidays with.

Home for the Holidays helps decrease stress and increases their chances of adoption for participating dogs, says TXHH.

Home for the Holidays is a completely free program, as TXHH provides all needed items for the dogs' temporary stay with the foster. Those items include dog toys, blankets, food, plush toys, leashes, collars and dog tags.

In order to be considered as a foster parent, those interested are required to complete a Holiday Foster Care Application online.

Approved fosters will pick up their new furry friend on Dec. 23 between 12-4:30 p.m. at 10930 E Crystal Falls Pkwy in Leander.

After spending four nights in the foster home, dogs will need to be returned on Dec. 28 between 12-4 p.m. If fosters have such a great holiday with their new friend that they want to keep them around, adoption is also available!

For any questions about this program, email the TXHH Foster Coordinator at foster@txhh.org.

