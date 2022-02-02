City of Austin opening cold weather shelters for homeless

The City of Austin is opening cold weather shelters for people experiencing homelessness. The shelters are being opened tonight, February 2, ahead of an approaching cold front that is expected to bring freezing temperatures throughout Texas.

Those in need of shelter should go to One Texas Center, which is located at 505 Barton Springs Road. People in need of shelter can begin checking in between 6 and 8 p.m. Health screenings for COVID-19 will be done during registration, according to the city.

A major winter storm with heavy snow and disruptive ice will impact more than 100 million people across a nearly 3,000-mile swath stretching from Texas and the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast through Friday.

A very strong arctic cold front will move through Central Texas by Thursday morning and continue possibly into the afternoon, according to the NWS Austin / San Antonio. Forecasters believe a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet will occur across portions of South Central Texas during this time frame.

There is also a chance that freezing rain and sleet amounts could cause travel impacts through the Hill Country and into the Austin metro area by Thursday morning and continue through the day. Travel could be very difficult on untreated roads, especially elevated bridges, overpasses, and roadways, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to ¼ of an inch of ice is currently forecast.

There is a low possibility for light icing impacts to occur farther south to a Del Rio to southern San Antonio to Gonzales line. There is also a low possibility for a brief changeover to light snow across Val Verde, Edwards and the northern Hill Country counties before precipitation ends.

___

