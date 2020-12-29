City of Austin public safety employees receive COVID-19 vaccine

article

The Austin Public Safety Wellness Center began providing COVID-19 vaccines to public safety employees on December 28.

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) provided a specific allocation for public safety personnel through the Public Safety Wellness Center. The Public Safety Wellness Center is a closed vaccine POD, meaning it will only serve local public safety personnel.

The Wellness Center received 1,300 doses of vaccine in the DSHS Week 2 allocation, and will continue to operate until all public safety personnel who wish to be vaccinated receive the second dose of their vaccine. According to DSHS, it will not receive any doses of the vaccine in Week 3.

The Wellness Center is one of more than 300 vaccine providers in Austin-Travis County, most of which serve the general public. It is vaccinating public safety employees in accordance with DSHS guidance and recommendations by DSHS Commissioner Hellerstedt.

Some Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire Department personnel began receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations two weeks ago through a partnership with the University of Texas Dell Medical School.

DSHS manages the allocation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine across the state. For information about allocation or distribution, you can go here

