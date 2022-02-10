City of Austin swimming pool passes on sale now

City of Austin swimming pool season passes are now available.

Season passes can be purchased through the ATXSwims app, available on both Google Play and Apple Store. Once you purchase a season pass, you can use your phone to get into the facility.

Passes can also be purchased online at pard.flowbirdhub.com. Guests who wish to purchase a season pass on the website will need to send a copy of their receipt to AquaticsOffice@AustinTexas.gov, and staff will issue a season pass that can be picked up at Bartholomew, Barton Springs, Deep Eddy, or Springwoods Pools. Your receipt can be used in lieu of a season pass for up to two weeks.

If you do not want to purchase a season pass, daily tickets will also be available on the ATXSwims app and pard.flowbirdhub.com when Regional Aquatic Facilities (pools) begin charging for the swim season on March 12, 2022.

Barton Springs Pool will have sales available at new payment kiosks, however pre-purchasing is recommended.

Bartholomew, Deep Eddy, Garrison, Northwest, Mabel Davis, Springwoods, and Walnut Creek Pools will still have in-person payment options.

Please visit AustinTexas.gov/Swimming for the hours of operation at these year-round facilities.

Lifeguard training courses are available to participants 15 years of age and older. For more information, contact the Aquatics Office at 512-974-9330 or AquaticsOffice@austintexas.gov.

