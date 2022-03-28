City of Buda invites community to join Buda's birthday celebration

The City of Buda is inviting the community to join Buda's birthday celebration on Saturday, April 2.

The free event will be packed with family-fun activities. The folk-rock band Jamestown Revival, of Austin, will headline the event. W.C. Clark and Money Chicha are also on the entertainment lineup.

The event will have live music, craft and food vendors, a carnival, parade and much more.

The event will take place Saturday, April 2 at the Buda Amphitheater and City Park in downtown Buda from noon - 10 p.m.

For a list of scheduled activities, click here.

