City of Georgetown offering Christmas tree recycling

The City of Georgetown is offering recycling for Christmas trees, boxes, wrapping paper and holiday string lights to reduce materials going to the landfill.

The city says if you choose to recycle your tree, please remove the stand and any garland, ornaments or lights. Artificial trees cannot be recycled.

There are two different ways to recycle trees in Georgetown:

Curbside pick-up: Texas Disposal Systems customers within city limits can put Christmas trees on the curb for collection on your regular yard trimmings pickup day. Trees seven feet in length or less can be placed at the curb uncut. Longer trees should be cut into sections.

Christmas tree drop-off: Christmas trees will be accepted at the City of Georgetown Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Drive, from Dec. 26-Jan. 31 at no charge. Normal fees apply to other items. Recycled Christmas trees are turned into mulch, which is available year-round, free-of-charge to City residents. Artificial trees are not accepted.

Cardboard boxes and wrapping paper are recyclable and anything that doesn't fit in the recycling cart can be put in a larger box and set it next to your recycling cart. Ribbons and bows are not recyclable.

Cellophane wrap and plastic bags are recyclable if they are placed in a yellow bag-the-bag, tied, and placed inside the recycling cart. Bag-the-bag recycling bags are available for pickup at the following locations:

Georgetown Municipal Complex, 300-1 Industrial Ave.

Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St.

Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Sun City Social Center monitors desk, 2 Texas Drive

Collection Station, 250 W.L. Walden Road.

Extra plastic bags next to your trash cart are not permitted without a bag tag. Click here for a complete list of recyclables.

The City of Georgetown also offers holiday string light recycling through Jan. 31 at drop-off locations throughout Georgetown.

The collection station's normal hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Collection Station will close at noon Dec. 24 and be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. For details, contact Texas Disposal Systems at 512-930-1715.

Georgetown solid waste and recycling customers can check their collection days, sign up for text or email reminders, and find out how to sort your solid waste and recycling on Texas Disposal Systems' Waste Wizard. The holidays will not affect solid waste and recycling pickups, because Christmas Day and New Year’s Day both fall on a Saturday. For more information, click here.

