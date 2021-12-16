Two Georgetown ISD counseling programs recognized with CREST awards

Tippit Middle School and Georgetown High School of Georgetown ISD (GISD) have been given CREST awards in recognition of their outstanding counseling programs.

This is the first time a GISD school has received this honor.

CREST stands for Counselors Reinforcing Excellence for Students in Texas and is a program established by the Texas School Counselor Association in 2005. CREST awards schools with counseling programs that demonstrate commitment to providing improvement and achievement for students in all aspects of their lives.

CREST looks at potential award recipient programs in five categories:

Introduction to the School and the Role of the Professional School Counselor

Program Implementation Cycle

Foundational Components

Four Service Delivery Components

Program Curriculum

"We are incredibly proud of GHS and Tippit counseling programs, as well as all of our GISD school counselors," Amy Rodriguez, GISD Coordinator of School Counseling, said. "Our counselors have been doing incredible work to support their students and the families of GISD."

To learn more about CREST visit their website.

