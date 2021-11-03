City of Georgetown to hold Veterans Day events

The City of Georgetown will be holding Veterans Day events on Nov. 11, including its annual ceremony and field of honor.

Veterans Day Ceremony

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Georgetown is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at the Georgetown-Williamson County Veterans Memorial Plaza at 2 Texas Drive.

All veterans and their families attending will be recognized and several veterans will participate in the free and open to the public program. The Eastview High School band, orchestra, and choir will provide music beginning at 10:45 a.m.

The guest speaker during the event is Fort Hood’s senior enlisted officer Command Sgt. Major Arthur "Cliff" Burgoyne Jr., whose service in the Army includes three deployments to Iraq and three to Afghanistan, says the city.

Parking is available at the Sun City Social Center and across the street at the Activities Center. Seven hundred folding chairs will be placed at the memorial for event seating. Guests also may bring a folding chair and sit at the plaza under the trees. In case of rain, the event will be held in the Sun City Social Center ballroom.

The Sun City Community Association will serve refreshments on the Social Center patio after the ceremony.

Field of Honor

The Rotary Club of Georgetown is hosting its fifth annual Field of Honor in San Gabriel Park, at Chamber Way and East Morrow Street in cooperation with the City of Georgetown.

The event features a field of more than 1,500 American flags each purchased to honor a veteran, active- or reserve-duty military individual, or first responder. This year the event also will include a traveling replica of the Vietnam memorial wall.

Flags will be on display Nov. 6-14. Opening ceremonies are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.

More information, including a schedule of events, can be found here.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter