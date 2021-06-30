City of Kyle to host La Verde Park, Cultural Trail groundbreaking

The City of Kyle is hosting a ceremony and street fair in July to mark the groundbreaking of La Verde Park and Cultural Trail.

The event will take place on July 15 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the intersection of Doherty and Burnham. Event attendees may park at the Hays CISD Performing Arts Center.

The City of Kyle is hosting a ceremony and street fair in July to mark the groundbreaking of La Verde Park and Cultural Trail. (City of Kyle)

The city says the event will offer community members an opportunity to learn more about the features of La Verde Park and the Cultural Trail as well as provide attendees a preview of how the park will be used as an event lawn and community gathering space.

During the event, there will be a live street fair with food trucks, market vendors, live music, interactive art and more.

The city says that La Verde Park will be a 1.6-acre park and event lawn for community gatherings of up to 2,200 people, with market spaces, interactive water features, and a world-class playground. The Cultural Trail will be a shaded 1,200- linear-foot pedestrian and bike trail lined with artwork by local artists and information about Kyle’s history that will eventually connect the Heroes Memorial and La Verde Park.

La Verde Park and Cultural Trail is a part of the first phase of The Brick and Mortar District, a 138-acre pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use development within the Plum Creek master planned community. The Brick and Mortar District is partially funded through the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) #2, established in 2018. The City of Kyle approved a Strategic Framework Plan to guide funding decisions within the district in 2020 and identified a central park and trail as a priority.

For more information about the La Verde Park and Cultural Trail Groundbreaking and Street Fair, click here.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

City of Kyle enacts child safety residency ordinance

City of Kyle upgrades utility bill paying system

The Force is strong with the Kyle City Council

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter