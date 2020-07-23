City of Leander cancels boil water notice

The boil water notice in the City of Leander has been canceled.

The customers affected by the notice were generally located within the boundaries east of the Travisso neighborhood and west of Toll 183A including the Bryson neighborhood.

Leander city officials say that results from the bacteriological samples that were submitted for testing July 20-22 showed no evidence of total coliform or E. coli bacteria contamination in the city's public water system.

All affected area customers should have been notified by phone already. Affected customers who have opted-in to receive notifications from WarnCentralTexas should have also been notified through their preferred contact method.

Officials say those affected should still do some things that are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once a boil water notice is canceled.