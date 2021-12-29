City of Manor cancels New Year's Eve events due to COVID-19

The City of Manor has announced the cancellation of its New Year's Eve and 150th Birthday Celebration concert and fireworks.

Ryan Phipps, Manor Chief of Police, says that The Manor Sesquicentennial Steering Committee met on Wednesday to debate moving forward with upcoming NYE events or not. The committee unanimously voted for the cancelation of future events as local health officials are asking people to reconsider any gatherings due to the rising numbers of Omicron/Delta COVID-19 cases.

As Travis County moves in Stage 4 of risk-based guidelines, the committee thought it was important to support measures to keep the Manor community safe and healthy.

The remaking scheduled Sesquicentennial events are still going on, and the City of Manor hopes its residents participate in celebrating the city's rich culture.

To view the remaining events, facebook.com/Manor150thAnniversary.

