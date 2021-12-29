Austin-Travis County returns to Stage 4 COVID risk-based guidelines

article

Austin Public Health says Austin-Travis County is now in Stage 4 of its COVID risk-based guidelines. Officials say COVID-19 cases are surging just weeks after the omicron variant was detected in the area and that key indicators are above thresholds which necessitate a change in stages.

APH says the Community Transmission Rate (CTR), test positivity rate, and the 7-day moving average of hospital admissions are all spiking. Officials say Austin-Travis County’s CTR is currently at 404.96 while the state’s CTR is 319.7.

The timing of this surge is concerning, officials say, as people plan to gather for New Year’s Celebrations, and children look to return to school from winter break in the coming weeks. Early data indicates the omicron variant poses a dangerous risk to a younger population. APH says children ages five and older should get vaccinated as soon as possible, and wear masks for in-person learning.

Guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, as well as partially and unvaccinated individuals, changes in Stage 4. Stage 4 recommendations include:

Fully vaccinated individuals should wear masks when gathering with people outside of their household, traveling, dining, and shopping. Get your booster once eligible.

Partially or unvaccinated individuals should wear masks, avoid gatherings with people outside of their household, only travel and shop if essential, and choose takeaway/curbside options for dining. Get fully vaccinated as soon as possible.

The risk-based guidelines correlate with five distinct stages of risk for Austin-Travis County and are not changes to local rules or regulations for businesses; they are guidelines and recommendations for individual actions and behaviors based on the risk of exposure in the community. It is important to note that everyone should continue to follow additional requirements stipulated by local businesses, venues, and schools regardless of vaccination status or stage.

APH says COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters continue to offer the best protection against the virus and its variants. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses are available at all APH locations. As of Wednesday, APH says 30% of the eligible population (5 years and older) is not fully vaccinated and only 23% have received their booster. Officials say this leaves the community vulnerable to the disease.

GET VACCINATED, TESTED, OR BOOSTED

Those in the Austin-Travis County can locate providers in the area using Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov in Spanish) or they can text their zip code to 438829 (822862 in Spanish) to find a nearby clinic.

APH clinics offer COVID-19 vaccinations and testing on a walk-up (no appointment needed) basis, although creating an account online in advance saves time. COVID-19 vaccinations are free and require neither identification nor insurance. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 3-1-1 or visit www.AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.

