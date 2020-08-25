City of Pflugerville set to reopen library, park facilities, services

The City of Pflugerville's Library and Parks and Recreation are set to reopen some facilities and services effective Friday. The city says that the operational changes are in response to Travis County moving into Stage 3 of Austin Public Health's risk-based COVID-19 guidelines.

Effective August 28, the following services and facilities will reopen:

Parks and Recreation: athletic fields, outdoor basketball courts, volleyball courts, Windermere tennis court, park open spaces and Lake Pflugerville Park

Public Library: the courtyard will reopen to the public

The city says all other public spaces at the Library will remain closed at this time. All residents and visitors are reminded to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

To see all modified city services and reopened facilities, click here.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

RELATED: Austin-Travis County residents urged to remain vigilant despite downward COVID-19 trend

Health officials have recommended that Austin-Travis County transition to stage three at the Travis County Commissioners Court meeting this week. Currently, the county is in stage four but Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health said overall cases are on a downward trend.

Last week, Austin Public Health announced that the high COVID-19 case count we have been seeing recently is due to backlogged laboratory data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Dr. Mark Escott, working with the epidemiology staff, ran data to see if the active cases they were given were, in fact, active. About 40 to 50 percent of the new cases they were given were no longer active, according to Dr. Escott.

Under stage three, residents within Travis County will still be recommended to avoid social gatherings outside of their households, to keep gatherings to ten people or less, and for those with underlying health conditions to continue to limit unnecessary contact.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

___

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.