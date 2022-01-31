City of San Marcos offering home improvement kits, free of charge

The City of San Marcos is offering home improvement kits to residents. The equipment is not intended for commercial use and is for use by San Marcos residents only.

Through the Home Equipment Lending Program, the city provides residents with access to home improvement equipment on loan, free of charge.

The equipment currently available through this program is a Fence Staining Kit consisting of a Portable Electric Pressure Washer & a Paint Sprayer, a Tree Trimming Kit consisting of a WORX Jaw Saw with 100 ft. extension cord, a Power Washing Kit, and a Curb Painting Kit.

Residents interested in using this equipment, can go to the city website and indicate the dates they would like to use the equipment, according to the city's website. Residents are asked to properly clean all the equipment and returned it in a timely manner.

There is no cost for renting the equipment but the city does require that renters complete a waiver and provide a copy of their driver's license when picking up the equipment and that you return the equipment on or before the due date.

For any questions about this program, please contact Tiffany Harris, Community Vitality Coordinator, at (512) 393-8443 or tharris@sanmarcostx.gov.

