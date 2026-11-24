The Brief The City of Taylor received $1.1M from Samsung The City of Taylor said much-needed upgrades will be going toward Fannie Robinson Park, Murphy Park and the Taylor Fire Department



The City of Taylor has received $1.1 million from Samsung as part of its Samsung Spark! grant.

The city said the money will go toward park upgrades and to improve public safety.

What they're saying:

The City of Taylor said thanks to gifts from Samsung Austin Semiconductor, much-needed upgrades will be going toward Fannie Robinson Park, Murphy Park and the Taylor Fire Department.

"Our Samsung Spark! grants are focused on enabling the communities we work and live in to learn and thrive," said Michele Glaze, senior director of Public Affairs at Samsung Austin Semiconductor. "From creating inclusive play spaces to supporting emergency services, we are proud to invest in the long-term well-being of Taylor and its residents."

Big picture view:

Fannie Robinson Park upgrades

The $725,000 grant will help install a new shaded playscape, a soccer mini-pitch, and the installation of a shade structure for either the basketball courts or softball field.

The park holds deep historical significance for the Taylor community. According to the city, the park was acquired in 1939 by Dr. James Dickey as a place for black children to play.

In 1955, the park was dedicated and named after Fannie Robinson, who was the oldest black citizen in Taylor at the time.

"Fannie Robinson Park has served the community for decades by providing a place where residents can play sports, walk the trails and cool off in the splash pad during the summer," said Taylor Mayor Jim Buzan. "One thing the community has asked for was a better playscape and features to make the park more accessible. Samsung’s Spark! grant is helping us provide these improved facilities and make the park more enjoyable for everyone."

Murphy Park upgrades

A $255,000 grant was provided to help fund upgrades to the miniature golf course in Murphy Park.

Taylor Fire Department upgrades

Samsung Austin Semiconductor is also providing the Taylor Fire Department with a new hazmat response trailer. The trailer is valued at $100,000.

What's next:

The Taylor Parks and Recreation Department will spend the coming months working with vendors to finalize designs and site options for the park improvements.