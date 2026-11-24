The Brief Freeze warning for Hill Country, Edwards Plateau tonight (11 / 24) National Weather Service is warning of temps as low as 26 degrees Be sure to protect the 4 P's: people, pets, plants and pipes



Heads up to the Hill Country, there will be a freeze warning overnight, says the National Weather Service.

Freeze Warning for Hill Country, Edwards Plateau

Timeline:

The National Weather Service says that the warning will be in place from midnight tonight (11/24) to 9 a.m. Wednesday morning (11/25).

The NWS is warning of temperatures as low as 26 degrees across multiple counties, including:

Bandera

Blanco

Burnet

Edwards

Gillespie

Kerr

Kendall

Llano

Real

Val Verde

Protect the four P's

What you can do:

Officials are advising those under the freeze warning to protect the 4 P's: people, pets, plants and pipes.

The City of Kerrville Police Department shared how:

People: Keep your family warm and check on elderly and vulnerable family members or neighbors who may need extra blankets or a warm place to stay.

Pets: Bring pets indoors overnight to help keep them safe and comfortable

Pipes: Cover exposed pipes to help prevent freezing and breaks. Open cabinet doors under sinks to allow warmer indoor air to reach the pipes. Turn off your sprinkler.

Plants: Cover vulnerable plants to protect them from the cold or bring them indoors if possible.

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