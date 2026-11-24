The Brief Travis County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K9, Duke Duke joins a team of 11 dogs that do corrections, law enforcement, and livestock wrangling TCSO has one more K9 vacancy



The Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has a new recruit, and he's quite the good boy.

Duke joins TCSO

What they're saying:

Duke is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois. He's TCSO's newest K9.

Duke's handler, Traivon Smith, had to go through a selection process to be paired with him.

"I'm very excited. This is my boy, my partner," Smith said.

Duke will live with him, and they'll go to training together.

"It's been very exciting to see that bond process starting to grow. When we go on our little long walks, he likes checking in on with me, you know, I give him his little 'free' command to go explore again, and he's just excited, and I'm excited to have that long growth with him," Smith said.

More about TCSO's K9 team

Dig deeper:

Duke joins a team of 11 dogs that do corrections, law enforcement, and livestock wrangling. He'll be dual purpose, for patrol and narcotics. Any deputy can call for a K9 if they need one. TCSO has one more K9 vacancy.

TCSO tests dogs from a vendor. Dogs have to have the willingness to work, be sociable, and have high toy drive, meaning they're motivated to work for a toy.

Duke will go through a training course, become state-certified, and be in the department's field training program, just like human officers do. This process will take several months.

Head trainer Colton Yarborough explains a typical workday for a K9.

"We're looking for calls that have the potential to be dog calls, whether it be a felony in progress, a hot shot call, which is a high priority call. Burglaries or missing or endangered people that we need to help search for, our patrol dogs will do that as well, or traffic stops in high narcotic areas, stuff like that," he said.

New K9 Duke

Duke is originally from Holland, so they'll actually use Dutch commands. Most of the K9s in the unit are Dutch.

"We typically use Dutch or use a foreign language because while we're training them, if they're on the street, we don't want a bad guy giving the command or anything like that," Yarborough said.

Yarborough says it's good to get the dogs young, so they're somewhat of a blank canvass.

"We know exactly what's going into the dog so that we know that when we put that dog out on the street, he's ready to go, so he can do everything that we ask him to do," he said.

While Duke has yet to be trained, TCSO K9 Shadow, one of their senior dogs, did a demonstration, sniffing a seized vehicle for drugs. Deputies use real seized drugs to train the dogs. The drugs have been tested and approved by a judge for training.