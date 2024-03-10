CLEAR Alert issued for missing San Antonio teen

article

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for a missing 19-year-old in San Antonio.

Officials say Angel Quinonez Maldonado was last seen on foot at midnight March 9 in the 400 block of Denver Boulevard in southeast San Antonio.

Officials believe Maldonado's disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

He is described as a Hispanic male, 5'10" and 210 lbs with brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt with "St. Engineering" on it and denim blue jeans.

Anyone with any information about Maldonado's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.