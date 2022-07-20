Clear backpack policies going into effect in Central Texas school districts

Some Central Texas school districts are implementing or expanding clear backpack policies for the new school year.

This comes after a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Some districts also have clear bag policies for large scale and sporting events.

The following school districts are implementing policies in their schools. This list will be updated.

Del Valle ISD

Clear backpacks are now required for all students grades 6-12. Previously clear backpacks were required at Del Valle High School.

A limited quantity of free, clear backpacks for DVISD students will be available at the district’s Back to School Bash on August 4.

Harper ISD

Only clear plastic bags, both backpacks and lunch boxes, will be allowed on Harper ISD campuses for the 2022-23 school year. Bags will need to be clear, colorless plastic, but can have colored accents. The only exception is that students will be allowed a small 6" x 6" pouch for personal items.

Parents can pick up backpacks Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21 and Monday, July 25 through Thursday, July 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

La Grange ISD

All LGISD campuses will require clear backpacks for the 2022-2023 school year.

Manor ISD

All Manor ISD middle and high school students will only be allowed to bring clear backpacks to school. Clear backpacks are preferred but not required for elementary school students.