Founder of Clem Mikeska's Pit Bar-B-Q dies at 94

The Bell County community is mourning the loss of a longtime pitmaster.

Clem Mikeska, the owner of Clem Mikeska's Pit Bar-B-Q, died last Sunday at the age of 94.

Mikeska first started his restaurant nearly 60 years ago before expanding to three locations across central Texas.

Mikeska's restaurant closed early on Sunday in his honor. All Mikeska restaurants will be closed on Monday.

The life of Clem Mikeska

Mikeska was born Sept. 27, 1929 in Taylor, the youngest of nine children.

He learned about the meat market while working on his family's farm.

MIkeska graduated from Round Rock High School and served in the Army for three years, including one year in active combat in the Korean War.

He opened Clem Mikeska's Bar-B-Q in Temple in 1965.

As the business grew, Mikeska's three children joined him and expanded the restaurant to a full-service barbecue and steakhouse.

Mikeska is survived by his wife, three children and grandchildren.