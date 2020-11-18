Clinical psychologist: Why people panic buy and why it’s impractical

The U.S. is seeing a second-wave of COVID-19 cases and with it a resurgence of panic buying.

Dr. Steven Taylor who wrote a book on the psychology of pandemics says many feel the need to stockpile because they’re concerned by the “behavior of their fellow shoppers not because of their concern about a threat to the supply chain.”

Taylor says an average episode of panic buying lasts 7 to 10 days. Meaning if you want supplies, the best thing you can do is avoids panicking.

“If you can hold on for a few days, you can hold on for a week or so when you get to the store the crowds will have gone, the shelves will have been restocked and you can get your toilet paper and cans of beans and so forth.”

Randalls has placed a two-item limit on in-demand hygiene and cleaning products. A corporate spokesperson tells FOX 7 Austin they hope the limits will be respected to “help ensure more customers will be able to purchase the products that they need.”

Limited items include:

Toilet Paper

Paper Towels

Disinfecting & Antibacterial Sprays

Hand Soap

Dish Soap

Rubbing Alcohol & Wipes

Hydrogen Peroxide

