Clint Harp with Harp Design Co. at Austin Home + Garden Show

The Austin Home + Garden Show is inviting homeowners and garden enthusiasts to the Austin Convention Center from January 14-16. Attendees will have a chance to see the latest innovations and get ideas for their own personal spaces as well as meet several celebrities.

Admission for the event is $10 at the box office but $8 if purchased online. Admission for seniors 60 and over is $8 at the box office and children 16 and under are free. Active military personnel, veterans, fire, police, and first responders get free admission on January 14 as part of "Hero & Teacher Day".

All home-related tradespeople or members of an affiliated association can also get into the show free on January 16. To receive complimentary admission, simply show valid ID at the Will-Call. Officials say valid ID is considered business cards, association membership cards, employee IDs, vocational school and trade school IDs.

One of the big names that will be at the event is Clint Harp. Harp is considered one of the best carpenters in Central Texas and many may have seen him and his work on the popular show "FIxer Upper" hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Harp's company, Harp Design Co., is located in Waco. He is also starring in a new show called "Restoration Road with Clint Harp" on the Magnolia Network.

Harp will be at the Austin Home + Garden Show on January 14 at 6 p.m. and January 15 at noon.

