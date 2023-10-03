Coffee mate launches pink coffee creamer to celebrate ‘Mean Girls’ Day: ‘That’s so fetch’

article

In honor of "Mean Girls" Day, Coffee mate is making fetch happen.

On Tuesday, the popular creamer brand announced the launch of its limited-edition Coffee mate "Mean Girls" Pink Frosted Flavored Creamer inspired by Paramount Pictures’ hit comedy.

According to Coffee Mate, the creamer channels the "sweet flavor of a cake with rainbows and smiles" and features a pink hue.

"We're not a regular creamer; we're a cool creamer. That's why Coffee mate is thrilled to debut the category's first-ever pink creamer with Paramount's iconic ‘Mean Girls’ movie," said Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestlé’s vice president of brand marketing for the beverage division said. "This partnership gives our fans a chance to add a splash of pink to their coffee, as we celebrate the 20th anniversary of this nostalgic, quotable film."

Limited-edition Coffee mate "Mean Girls" Pink Frosted Flavored Creamer. (Credit: Coffee mate, Paramount Consumer Products)

The creamer will officially hit store shelves starting in January 2024, just months ahead of the 20th anniversary of the film’s release. The coffee staple will be available at grocery stores and mass retailers nationwide.

In 2019, Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuel in "Mean Girls," partnered with Nocking Point Wines to create "Wednesday Rosé" by Jonathan Bennett. The wine was a pink hue and celebrated the 15th anniversary of the cult classic.

In July, Burger King Brazil unveiled a Barbie Combo ahead of the mega-popular " Barbie " movie. And, in Barbie fashion, the burger’s sauce was pink.

"Barbies from all over Brazil, check out this news that arrived straight from Barbie Land to our kingdom!," the company wrote on Twitter. "It’s real, now you can come running to BK to try the BK Barbie Combo."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.