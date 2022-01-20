Cold weather shelters, warming centers opened in Austin

Officials with the City of Austin say cold weather shelters have been activated as temperatures are predicted to be cold all day and overnight. Warming centers will also be available during the day today.

The locations of the cold weather shelters are not published and individuals should go to One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. The shelters are located offsite and those seeking shelter will be transported by buses provided by Capital Metro. Officials say health screenings for COVID-19 will be done during registration. If you have questions or need more information you're asked to call the 24/7 hotline at 512-305-4233.

The following city facilities will serve as warming centers. Officials stress that social distancing, masking, and capacity limits at the facilities will still be in place:

Officials remind people to take precautions if you're out in the cold and to look after the four "P's": Check on vulnerable people, bring pets inside, insulate outdoor pipes, and cover plants.

