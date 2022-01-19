Winter Storm Watch for Central Texas, freezing rain & sleet possible

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Central Texas as a cold front hits the area. The watch starts at 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, and lasts until 6 a.m. Friday, January 21.

Officials say a wintry mix, like freezing rain and sleet, is possible. FOX 7 Austin's Jane Lonsdale says TxDOT crews have been pre-treating roadways to prepare.

It's going to be a big change from how it feels today as we start the day in the 60s and the high is expected to be in the upper 70s.

