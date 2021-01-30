Community shows support for family of pediatrician killed by other doctor

It's been four days since Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson was killed at her place of work in Central Austin. Since then, an outpouring of support from the community has flooded her family from flowers to donations

On Tuesday, Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, a pediatrician from out of state, took Dr. Dodson hostage before killing her and then killing himself.

A vigil took place in front of where it all happened, and the community is trying to do everything it can to help Dr. Dodson's family.

RELATED: Community mourns pediatrician killed by other doctor

"Dr. Dodson was amazing. She was funny and bright and loving and kind. The people of [Children’s Medical] Group are so kind and loving and would never harm a fly. Who could ever possibly consider harming them? So the concept was just almost impossible to grasp, still is," said Grant Powell.

Powell says he takes his 11-month-old twins to the medical group. He says he wanted to help support the family of Dr. Dodson after such a tragedy. "It just hit really close to home and I just wanted to do something," he said.

Advertisement

Powell created a GoFundMe and says at first, he set a goal of $20,000 hoping to raise a few thousand dollars, but his GoFundMe has greatly surpassed that. The fundraiser has raised over $100,000 so far.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"I never imagined it would grow this big, and you know, I can't take any credit for it. It's really the community who banded together, which makes me feel so happy that I get to live in this community," he said.

Also in memory of Dr. Dodson, organizers founded the Lindley Dodson Education Foundation so friends and supporters of the Dodson family can continue her legacy by contributing to the education funds of her three children Shaw, Tucker, and Loretta.

RELATED: Pediatrician killed by other doctor remembered by family, patients

Kendra Scott announced that it'll also be donating 100% of its Everlyne bracelet profits to the family until January 31st.