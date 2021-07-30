Concern as consistent COVID deaths return in Williamson County

The death toll from COVID-19 is drawing frustration with Williamson County leaders.

"490 days ago we saw our first COVID death. Thursday we have recorded our 491st COVID death. We’ve had one death a day on average for the past 490 days so yes the spike concerns me," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

This recent COVID spike has brought a return in new deaths reported daily this past week for the county, something which hasn’t been seen since the previous spikes last year.

"What we see now the reality is the last 13 deaths we’ve seen in Williamson County, 13 of those individuals were unvaccinated," said Gravell.

Judge Gravell said he wants to make it clear the vaccine is not mandatory and understands some people have already made up their minds not to get it. The county’s focus right now is to talk to those who are still on the fence.

"I chose to be vaccinated I did it for my coworkers, I did it for my family, and I did it for my community. I really encourage you if you haven’t been vaccinated and you’re still undecided about that think about the long-term consequences for you and your family," said Gravell.

The Delta variant appears to at the center of the area’s COVID spike.

"Genetic surveillance is very limited in the state and in the county but when we do do genetic surveillance we do see a majority of cases coming back as the Delta variant," said Allison Stewart the lead epidemiologist at the Williamson County Health District.

According to the health district, for those hesitant about the vaccine it’s not too late to get one. They say even the first dose can offer some protection.

The health district said they are available to take questions from those still hesitant about the vaccine they’re able to provide data as well as information on where to get it.

