Construction of Austin Fire Dept., ATCEMS joint station underway

Construction is underway for the new Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services joint station in West Austin. The station located in the Loop 360 and Davenport area is the third, high-priority station between AFD and ATCEMS.

Austin Public Works is managing the delivery of the station. Construction began in December 2021 and is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

The station, known informally as the Loop 360/Davenport station, will be officially known as AFD Station #52 and ATCEMS Station #41 once complete.

Mayor Pro-Tem Alison Alter, who represents District 10 where the station is located, acknowledged the community's need for the new facility in a news release. "I am pleased to see construction begin on the Loop 360/Davenport Fire and EMS station. This station will help improve response times in this area and better position our city to respond if a wildfire event occurs."

In 2018, the City Council voted to build five new stations around Austin in response to increased demand. A new station in Del Valle was completed in 2020, and another in southwest Austin opened in 2021.

