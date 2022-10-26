The Contemporary Austin hosts first family-friendly fundraiser

article

Join local art lovers for a magical afternoon of artmaking and adventures with The Contemporary Austin. The Very ‘Rary is the museum’s first-ever family-friendly fundraising event benefiting contemporary art experiences for local grade school students.

The event will be at Laguna Gloria from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 30 and tickets are $30 each.

This year's inaugural theme is a play on illusion, inspired by the park's sculptures. During the event, guests can experiment with movie makeup and make creepy plaster hands with local guest artists Erin Cunningham and Austin Film School, enjoy artist-created spaces in partnership with Art Island, embark on a Sculpture Scavenger Hunt, and chill out in the Snow Zone.

The Very 'Rary will also feature performances from The School of Rock and live music from local artists and DJs.

Cocktails, mocktails, and food stands will be available as well as a special surprise food offering for guests to enjoy.

"We are thrilled to present our first annual family fundraiser at Laguna Gloria, helping us bring contemporary art experiences to students all year long," said Sharon Maidenberg, CEO and Executive Director of The Contemporary Austin. "We hope Austinites join us to experience this day of creativity and community, all while benefiting our education programs."

This event will allow guests to revel and delight in their own creativity, all while raising critical funds for The Contemporary's education programs, including their award-winning, year-long program for Title I Schools, Seeing Special Things.

The program introduces K-12 students to original works of contemporary art, various mediums and processes, and the opportunity to broaden their understanding of artistic concepts and visual vocabulary.