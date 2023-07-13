Rise in copper theft affecting service, Austin Energy says

Austin Energy says copper theft is on the rise, with more than 20 major thefts in the city in the first six months of 2023.

They say thieves are prying open transformers and other equipment serving as the main power source to a building and cutting wires to steal copper conduit.

Austin Energy says it appears the perpetrators have some knowledge of how to de-energize or isolate portions of electrical equipment before removing the copper. But sometimes the lines are left still energized, creating a safety hazard.

In some instances, safety measures have also been damaged or stolen, creating an even higher safety risk.

Austin Energy says the thefts have occurred at movie theatres, gyms, grocery stores and vacant commercial buildings, potentially costing commercial customers tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

The utility company is hoping to catch the thieves in the act by proactively responding to meter outages at large commercial buildings, especially those that are unoccupied, because that may indicate a theft is in progress.

These thefts impact Austin Energy customers, as it drains critical equipment and staff resources, delaying energizing of new buildings and replacement of critical equipment that is already hard to find due to national supply chain issues.

"Our focus on customer service is hampered by having to divert staff resources and critical supplies to repair equipment damaged by copper theft," said Elton Richards, Austin Energy vice president for electrical system field operations.

"Instead of energizing commercial customers, we’re responding to damaged equipment and that pushes back critical services for our customers. The Austin Police Department is aware of the rise in copper theft incidents, so if you see something, say something by reporting it."

Austinites are asked to call 3-1-1 to report anything suspicious observed around electrical equipment. If someone sees what they believe to be a theft in progress, they should not approach the individuals and call 911 immediately.