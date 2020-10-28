Cornyn casts ballot in Austin as race for U.S Senate tightens

All eyes are on Texas as a top non-partisan political newsletter moves the state from Republican-leaning to a toss-up, according to an analysis from the Cook Political Report. Democrats are working to win straight ticket, including the race for the U.S Senate.

As the race for the U.S. Senate tightens, Senator John Cornyn cast his ballot in Austin and spoke about his concerns Wednesday morning.

“Every race is too close to comfort. I am not taking anything for granted,” said Cornyn. “What worries me the most is that all of this outside money coming into the race, it’s unusual. Senator Cruz was the first to be outspent 2 to 1 and we will be outspent 2 to 1. People like Michael Bloomberg and Chuck Schumer and West Coast Silicon Valley billionaires know. What do they know about Texas? What is their interest here?”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

A late spending surge has Democratic challenger MJ Hegar outraising Senator Cornyn. This comes after Mike Bloomberg spent $15 million dollars on T.V ads for Biden in Texas, according to The Texas Tribune. Although incumbent Cornyn leads in the polls, air force veteran Hegar said she felt confident in her campaign Tuesday before voting in round rock.

“I just don’t really look at the polls,” said Hegar. “I am confident that I am accomplishing what I set out to accomplish. I think we are going to win.”

RELATED: Travis County surpasses November 2016 total vote turnout

Cornyn said his nearly two decades in office shows he knows how to get things done including working across the aisle. He remembers working with Vice President Joe Biden.

“He’s a pretty reasonable, rational guy but I think at this point in his life he finds himself not completely in control and has basically sacrificed a lot of that to some of the more radical members of his party, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and AOC,” said Cornyn. “Frankly that’s not the direction I want to see our state going.”

RELATED: U.S Senate race tightens, candidates cast early vote in Central Texas

Cornyn went on to join Governor Greg Abbott in Houston for a Back the Blue campaign. Meanwhile, Hegar spent the afternoon speaking to former Texas Republicans who will not be voting for the GOP this election.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ELECTION COVERAGE