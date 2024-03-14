AMBER Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from El Paso

article

A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy who police say was abducted on Wednesday in El Paso.

Kenji Montoya was last seen on March 13 around 8:46 p.m. in the 11200 block of Kingfish Ct.

Investigators believe he was abducted by 29-year-old Miguel Montoya and they may be traveling in a gray 2020 Dodge Journey with Texas license plate number TKR0213.

Kenji Montoya was last seen wearing a Spider-Man long sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Miguel Montoya was wearing a black Dragon Z baseball cap, black leather jacket, and a blue shirt.

If you see them, call the El Paso Police Department at 915-316-7134 or call 911.