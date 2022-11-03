Cougar spotted on trail cam in Northern Minnesota

A cougar was captured on camera for the first time by the Voyageurs Wolf Project, the group announced.

The trail cam captured the big cat on October 20th in the southern part of the Greater Voyageurs Ecosystem.

The Wolf Project says the Minnesota DNR has 59 verified cougar sightings since 2004 (2022’s numbers are not yet in).

According to the Wolf Project, most cougars in Minnesota are believed to be transient males traveling between the Western Dakotas and other Midwestern states.