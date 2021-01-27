Council selects Natasha Harper-Madison as next Austin Mayor Pro Tem

The Austin City Council has selected Natasha Harper-Madison to be the next Mayor Pro Tem.

Harper-Madison is a native Austinite who serves District 1 which includes East Austin, the part of town where she was born and raised, according to her City Council biography. She has served in the seat since 2018.

In a tweet, Harper-Madison said that while it "is largely a ceremonial role" she says "who we choose to fill it packs a lot of symbolism."

Harper-Madison says council is expected to tackle public safety reform and homelessness which are issues "deeply rooted in institutional racism." She says by selecting someone "who has experienced firsthand the struggles and discrimination we're trying to resolve, Council unanimously signaled to our community that we remain dedicated to prioritizing equity and justice in the Eastern Crescent."

Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, who formerly represented District 2 on Austin City Council, was the most recent Austin Mayor Pro Tem. Garza was the first Latina to serve in the role on Austin City Council.