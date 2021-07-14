Couple holds wedding ceremony at Texas hospital for terminally ill grandma

A terminally ill lung cancer patient in Texas was able to see her granddaughter get married after the couple decided to move up their wedding date in order to include her in the celebration.

Video shared to Facebook shows Avis Russell’s granddaughter, Sean, and her "middle school sweetheart" tying the knot on Friday, June 18 inside Russell’s room at Methodist Hospital | Northeast in Live Oak. The couple were planning on marrying in a couple of months, but felt Russell’s condition was "too severe."

Footage from the ceremony shows Sean and her new husband sharing a kiss before Sean hugs her grandmother, who had watched the ceremony from her bed. Avis’s new grandson-in-law embraces her as well.

"Avis spent some of her final moments on this earth celebrating and loving on her granddaughter," the hospital wrote on Facebook. According to her obituary, Avis Russell died at her home in San Antonio on June 20, two days after the wedding.

