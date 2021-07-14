'Miracle' Bulldog puppy gleefully greets infant after speedy recovery

A sweet video of a ‘miracle’ dog is making its way across the Internet.

A Texas clinic shared a video showing Mr. Lincoln greeting vet tech Taylor and her four-month-old daughter, Oakley, with snuffles and kisses. "Foster boy Mr Lincoln loves all his friends and supporters at the vet clinic," the Facebook post read. "Even the ones who can’t quite talk yet!"

Mr. Lincoln was surrendered to Texas-based Lone Star Bulldog Club Rescue ‘near death’ about a week ago when his owner could not afford surgery for him, the rescue told Storyful. Severe kidney and bladder problems suggested that the 20-month-old puppy had spent "most of his life in pain and discomfort" until he was able to get treatment at Long Star Bulldog Club Rescue.

The Bright Star Veterinary Clinic in Sulphur Springs documented Mr. Lincoln’s rapid progress in a Facebook photo album.

