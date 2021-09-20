COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Seguin expands operations

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is expanding operations at its COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Seguin starting Sept. 21.

The center opened on a small scale in December 2020 and later transitioned to a larger operation. This latest expansion is expected to double the number of daily infusions from 25-30 to approximately 50.

The infusion center has been provided with Regeneron monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor at no cost to the patient. Local partners include Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council, the City of Seguin and Guadalupe County.

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more coming online in the coming days:

Austin (DSHS)

Beaumont (TDEM)

Corpus Christi (DSHS)

Edinburg (TDEM)

Fort Worth (DSHS)

Harlingen (TDEM)

Houston (DSHS)

Laredo (DSHS)

Livingston (TDEM)

Lubbock (TDEM)

McKinney (TDEM)

Nacogdoches (TDEM)

Odessa (TDEM)

San Antonio (DSHS)

Seguin (TDEM)

Tyler (TDEM)

The Woodlands (DSHS)

These state-supported infusion centers are in addition to the antibody infusion treatment provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state.

The treatment is free and available to Texans who test positive for COVID-19 and have a doctor's referral. Texans can click here to find a therapeutic provider near them.

