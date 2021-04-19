Williamson County considering closing mass vaccination sites in May

The number of new COVID cases in Williamson County is dropping significantly.

Officials in Williamson County attribute their mass vaccination clinics to the decline and say nearly half their population has received at least one dose. "We vaccinated around 375,000 people as of today. In fact, our supplies so far caught up with our demand," said Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell.

Gravell attributes this to the mass vaccination effort the county has done. As it stands, 48% of the population have received at least one dose by Monday. "I’ve said from the very beginning that we were going to have everybody vaccinated that wanted to be vaccinated by Memorial Day but in fact, I believe the time it’s going to be sooner than that. Not everyone wants to be vaccinated and we have to respect that," said Gravell.

Because of the supplies they received from the state, Judge Gravell said they’ve already shot through their waitlist and have chosen to remove it altogether. "There’s nobody else waiting in line to get vaccinated my suspicion is each and every day like today we’ve had some open spots today at one of our vaccination locations and I think we’re gonna continue to see that."

There’s even talk of closing down both vaccination sites in May and letting clinics and pharmacies handle vaccine distribution. "At one location they stopped giving first doses and now they’re giving second doses and other Dell Diamond site this will actually be our last full week to get first doses at that location."

Williamson County has also allowed the Round Rock Express to play at 100% capacity here at the Dell Diamond in May. A mask will be required for those who attend.

