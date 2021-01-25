COVID vaccine rollout continues as many wait to be vaccinated

The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues this week, but those doses are not coming fast enough to meet the demand in the Austin area.

Texas will receive more than 332,000 first doses of the vaccine from the federal government this week, but Austin Mayor Steve Adler says the city has only received enough vaccine for 2% of the population—with health care workers, nursing home residents, people 65 and older and those with high-risk medical conditions still waiting to be vaccinated.

Adler urges all Austinites to pre-register on the APH vaccination portal, and on Facebook Live Friday Adler reminded those who have gotten an alert that an appointment has opened up, to go online right away to lock that appointment in. Anyone having difficulty pre-registering or booking an appointment online, or anyone who does not have internet should call 311.

Meanwhile, Hays County officially launched their vaccine portal on Friday, and appointments for this week filled up within less than half an hour. Right now, there is no waitlist, so people are urged to check back in the coming days as more appointments are released.

Burnet County now has a new hub provider at Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center in Marble Falls.

Texas health officials say people who already received a first dose should be able to go back to the same provider to receive a second one. So far, nearly 1.4 million Texans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

