Crabapple Fire: Gillespie County wildfire burns nearly 10,000 acres this weekend

The Brief The Crabapple Fire has burned thousands of acres in Gillespie County in just over 32 hours. As of 9 p.m. March 16, the fire burned 9,500 acres and is 55 percent contained. There is not a mandatory evacuation in place; however, it is strongly encouraged for residents in certain areas to leave.



The Crabapple Fire in Gillespie County has burned nearly 10,000 acres since it sparked on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

As of 9 p.m. March 16, the fire burned 9,500 acres and is 55 percent contained.

The fire sits just north of Fredericksburg, between Lower Crabapple Road and Landrum Creek and began as a grass fire around 1 p.m. March 15.

The fire had swelled to 8,640 acres by Sunday morning, then had leveled off at 9,500 acres since early Sunday afternoon. Officials say the increase in acreage was not due to the fire growing, but rather more accurate mapping.

Nature has not helped, with the winds tracking up to 43 miles per hour in Fredericksburg.

What they're saying:

"Really just focused on getting those flare-ups put out and structures protected as we continue throughout today," said Sean Doerre, the public information officer for the City of Fredericksburg.

"The conditions, we had talked for the last couple of months were just right for this type of thing, whether that was the wind, whether that was the dry conditions here in the Texas Hill Country, and unfortunately, you know, the worst fears came to fruition," said Doerre.

Local perspective:

Sunday afternoon, nearby residents were out and about trying to do their part.

"Oh the livestock, okay, yeah. they’re moving the livestock now to get away from the fire back over there to the west," said Berry Wagner, who was helping a relative protect his home. Just a few hours earlier, he had been preparing his property for the worst.

"We pretty much moved all over equipment into a field yesterday and watered down the house and yard around it and all that, and we are protected by some large field, so yeah, it’s been a little nerve-wracking," said Wagner.

Fire officials say several structures were destroyed.

"It’s the saddest thing ever, I mean, one second you got everything, and the next minute you don’t have anything," said Zip Zimmerman, a nearby resident. "It was pretty traumatic because you could watch it, literally watch it come."

Crews from all over the state are lending a hand to help fight the fires.

"They are absolutely wonderful, man," said Zimmerman. "I mean they’re from all over the place. They were up working all night long, and they’re still at."

Evacuations

Big picture view:

There is not a mandatory evacuation in place; however, it is strongly encouraged for residents between Highway 16 North and FM 1631 and between Ranch Road 1323 and Ranch Road 2721 to leave.

The sheriff’s office says residents of about ten households have actually evacuated.

A shelter has been set up at Zion Lutheran Church in Fredericksburg.

What's next:

As of 6:30 p.m., the Texas A&M Forest Service says aircraft and ground crews have made good progress and that a containment line has been established around the majority of the fire.

Crews are working to finish wrapping the perimeter.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced in a release Sunday that FEMA has approved the state's request for federal funding related to the Crabapple fire and the Rest Area fire in the Panhandle. FEMA will be reimbursing 75% of the state's costs associated with fighting the two wildfires.

Abbott has also directed state emergency response resources to help support local efforts.

What you can do:

Fredericksburg Fire said Sunday morning that food, water and other supply donations are not currently needed. Officials at the scene added that they are thankful for what they have received.

Instead, those wanting to help are asked to donate to the Crabapple Fire Relief Fund, which will help provide "emergency aid, essential supplies, and long-term recovery assistance to help families rebuild their homes, restore their land, and restart their businesses," according to the fund's website.

Big picture view:

The Crabapple Fire is currently the second-biggest active wildfire in Texas as of Sunday evening, says the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Wildmill Fire in Roberts County in the Panhandle is currently the biggest, with 23,147 acres burned and 95% containment.

The Rest Area Fire in Gray County, east of Amarillo, was the third-biggest with 7,931 acres, but, as of around 7 p.m. March 16, has been fully contained.