Crash into cement truck sends one to hospital: ATCEMS
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A person is in the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed into a cement truck in southeast Travis County, according to ATCEMS.
Medics responded to a reported cement truck vs. vehicle collision near the 5000 block of South SH 45 on Thursday morning.
ATCEMS said that the vehicle had gone down an embankment.
The patient was extricated from the vehicle, and medics declared the adult patient a trauma alert.
The patient was taken to Seton Hays County with critical life-threatening injuries.