1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash on FM 969 in Travis County: ATCEMS

1 person has died after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday in the 10000 block of FM 969 in Travis County, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.

ATCEMS were on the scene of the collision and reported treating two adult patients.

One patient died at the scene; the second patient was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS advised drivers to avoid the area.