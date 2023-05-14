1 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash on FM 969 in Travis County: ATCEMS
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - 1 person has died after a two-vehicle collision on Sunday in the 10000 block of FM 969 in Travis County, according to a tweet from ATCEMS.
ATCEMS were on the scene of the collision and reported treating two adult patients.
One patient died at the scene; the second patient was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.
ATCEMS advised drivers to avoid the area.